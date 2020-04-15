https://www.westernjournal.com/hours-released-due-covid-fears-former-inmate-murders-man-police/
The humane nature of releasing someone from jail because of COVID-19 concerns assumes they won’t commit another crime. In the case of Joseph Edward Williams, that alleged crime involves taking someone’s life. According to the Hillsborough County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old Williams murdered someone after he was let out of custody on March 19.…
The post Hours After Being Released Due to COVID Fears, Former Inmate Murders Man: Police appeared first on The Western Journal.