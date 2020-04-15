https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Hunter-Biden-corruption/2020/04/15/id/962992

Hunter Biden is still listed as a board member of a Chinese private equity firm that his lawyer said he resigned from months ago.

Chinese business records show Biden is still on the board and has a 10% equity stake in BHR Partners, which manages $2.1 billion in assets, the Daily Caller reports.

Biden previously stated he would resign by Oct. 31, 2019 and his lawyer George Mesires confirmed he relinquished his position.

His attorney said Biden served as an unpaid member of BHR’s board since its founding in 2013. In October 2017, he obtained his equity stake in the firm with a $420,000 investment through his company Skaneateles LLC.

In announcing his decision to leave the board, Biden did not address whether he would give up his financial stake in the company.

His father, former Vice President Joe Biden, pledged in December that none of his family members would engage in foreign business activities if he were to become the next president.

The Daily Caller said BHR has not responded to inquiries about why Biden’s name is still listed.

