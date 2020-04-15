https://www.dailywire.com/news/i-hate-bullies-bicyclist-verbally-attacked-by-cnns-chris-cuomo-fires-back

CNN’s Chris Cuomo — who hated his job before he loved it again — went on a tirade this week on his Sirius-XM radio show.

“I don’t like what I do professionally,” he said. “I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

Cuomo, who announced March 31 that he had contracted COVID-19, lamented the fact that he sometimes can’t tell people to “go to hell.” On the show, he told a story about a “loser biker” who confronted him on Easter Sunday for being outside his Southampton home with his family despite his coronavirus diagnosis.

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat-tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bullshit to me, I don’t want to hear it,” he said. “That matters to me more than making millions of dollars a year … because I’ve saved my money and I don’t need it anymore,” he said, according to the New York Post.

So The Post tracked down the bicyclist, who told the paper on Tuesday “that the CNN host is nothing but a bully — and he has even filed a complaint with cops against him.”

“‘Sometimes he’s scary stupid,’ the East Hampton man, who asked to only be identified by his first name, David, said of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s little brother.”

David told The Post he was stunned that Cuomo verbally attacked him the way he did. The 65-year-old longtime resident said he was just out for a bike ride before Easter dinner when he spotted who he thought was Chris Cuomo on property he says the CNN anchor bought in East Hampton last year. The acreage is still being developed; a steel frame for its future house is all that’s up at the moment, David said. David said Cuomo was with his wife, another woman and three kids who were playing around on the property. The resident said he stopped and sat on his bike “well over a hundred feet” from the property. “I just looked and said, ‘Is that Chris Cuomo? Isn’t he supposed to be quarantined?’”

David told The Post that a woman who looks like Cuomo’s wife walked up and said to him, “May I help you?”

“I’m riding my bike,” he said, then asked why Cuomo was not still in quarantine.

That’s when Cuomo came over, said the man.

“He said, ‘Who the hell are you?! I can do what I want!’” David said. “He just ranted, screaming, ‘I’ll find out who you are!’ “I said to him, ‘Your brother is the coronavirus czar, and you’re not even following his rules — unnecessary travel,’” the resident said. “He just began to boil more. He said, ‘This is not the end of this. You’ll deal with this later. We will meet again.’ If that’s not a threat, I don’t know what is,” David said.

The man said he called East Hampton police on Monday to report the incident.

“I hate bullies,” David said, who told The Post that he is a lifelong Democrat and voted for Cuomo’s brother, Andrew, for New York governor.

In his radio rant on Monday, Cuomo said, “I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth … I don’t get that doing what I do for a living. Me being able to tell you to shut your mouth or I will do you the way you guys do each other.”

“Here I am in an almost powerless position against this asshole because I’m a celebrity and he’s allowed to say whatever he wants to me. And I have to take it or he’s gonna call the New York Post and lie about something and then I’m going to have to deal with it,” Cuomo added.

Cuomo also said, “I don’t like what I do professionally. I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

But the next day, he said, “It’s not true. I never said it. I never meant it,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote. “I love where I am, I love the position that I’ve been given, and I love who I’m doing it with.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

