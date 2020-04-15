https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/immigration-customs-enforcement-release-nearly-700-illegal-immigrants-detention-coronavirus-concerns/

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is going to be releasing nearly 700 illegal aliens from detention centers because of coronavirus concerns.

Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli announced that they will be releasing 693 illegals that they believe are high vulnerability for the virus during a press conference on Tuesday.

“As a special response to this particular crisis, ICE has instructed its field offices to further assess for the purpose of considering releases of certain individuals deemed to be at greater risk of exposure,” Cuccinelli told reporters.

Fox News reports that the first 160 who were released included people over 60 and those who were pregnant, “then the agency did a top-to-bottom review of all those in custody and identified hundreds more from broader categories who could be released — including those with lung or other related conditions.”

“ICE continues to reevaluate all individuals in custody who make up vulnerable populations and they’ve been modifying practices based on recommendations of the CDC,” Cuccinelli said.

Cuccinelli said that in addition to their health claims, ICE is also looking into the illegal alien’s immigration history, any criminal record, the potential threat to public safety, potential flight risk and any national security risks.

There are approximately 34,000 illegal immigrants in ICE detention nationwide.

