https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/infectious-disease-experts-dr-daniel-hoft-md-phd-dr-sarah-george-md-st-louis-u-hold-facebook-live-event-covid-19-treatments-vaccine/

Infectious Disease Experts Dr. Daniel Hoft, MD, PhD and Dr. Sarah George, MD from St. Louis University to Hold Facebook Live Event on COVID-19 Treatments and Vaccine.

** You can submit questions here.

** The event will be live at the St. Louis University Facebook page.

Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m. to hear two Saint Louis University distinguished researchers who are studying a treatment to help those suffering from COVID-19 and how a generous donation is helping guide the development of a coronavirus vaccine here in St. Louis.

TRENDING: WOW! Dr. Fauci Admits He and Dr. Birx Were the Two ‘Experts’ Who Persuaded Trump to Kill the Economy with Their Garbage Predictions of 2.2 Million Deaths!

About Dr. Daniel Hoft, MD, PhD

Dr. Daniel Hoft treats patients for infectious diseases. His areas of expertise include tuberculosis, parasitology, and vaccination. He is particularly interested in research into vaccine development, especially for Chagas disease, pandemic influenza, and tuberculosis.

When not teaching or treating patients, Dr. Hoft collaborates with a clinical research site in Johannesburg, South Africa, and serves as a grant reviewer for the National Institutes of Health (NIH). He is also an investigator for the Aeras Global TB Vaccine Foundation and for the Gates Foundation.

Dr. Hoft is a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Allergy and Immunology, at Saint Louis University School of Medicine. He is the director of the division.

His choice of specialty was influenced by time spent as a Peace Corps volunteer on the island of Borneo. Dr. Hoft served there as a senior malaria technician for two years before attending medical school.

About Dr. Sarah George, MD

Dr. Sarah George is an infectious disease specialist in Saint Louis. She cares for patients with infections that are difficult to diagnose and treat, and can be life-threatening.

Disclaimer: Dr. Hoft is a first cousin and saved my life in 2013.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

