https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/islamic-revolutionary-guard-corps/2020/04/15/id/963076

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy engaged in “dangerous and provocative” actions with the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

As six U.S. vessels were conducting training operations in international waters, 11 Iranian ships “crossed the bows and sterns of the U.S. vessels at extremely close range and high speeds,” U.S. Navy wrote in a statement, CNBC reported.

The interactions came within 10 yards of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Maui’s bow, per the report.

“After approximately one hour, the IRGCN vessels responded to the bridge-to-bridge radio queries, then maneuvered away from the U.S. ships and opened distance between them,” the statement added.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed the interaction on Fox News’ “The Story” with Martha MacCallum on Wednesday night.

“We’ve seen this before, where the Iranians behave in ways that were inconsistent with international law,” Pompeo said.

“We’ve talked as a team; we’ve talked across the interagency. We’re evaluating how best to respond and how best to communicate our displeasure with what took place,” he added.

Tensions between the IRGC and the U.S. have been high in the region since President Donald Trump authorized a strike that took out the U.S.-designated terrorist organization’s leader Gen. Qasem Soleimani as retribution for past Iranian aggressions worldwide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

