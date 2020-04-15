https://www.theepochtimes.com/irs-launches-get-my-payment-stimulus-check-tracking-tool_3313010.html

The much-anticipated tool that tens of millions of Americans can use to track the status of their CCP virus stimulus payments from the federal government was launched on Wednesday morning.

The Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) “Get My Payment” portal allows people to see when their money will be deposited or when a check will be mailed. The website will also confirm if the IRS will send the money in the mail or via a direct deposit.

A number of people were receiving a message on the IRS portal, saying: “Due to high demand, you may have to wait longer than usual to access this site. We appreciate your patience.” An Epoch Times reporter tested the website and was able to log in after an approximately 5-minute wait.

If you don’t have direct deposit information on file with the IRS, you will be able to provide that information through the website.

You will also need to enter your Social Security Number, date of birth, and mailing address to access the website.

The Treasury Department earlier this week confirmed that more than 80 million people will begin to receive stimulus payments—part of the $2.2 trillion bill passed by Congress last month—by Wednesday.

“We are pleased that many Americans are receiving their Economic Impact Payments,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin in the release. “This administration is delivering fast and direct economic assistance to hardworking Americans, and we hope these payments will bring them much-needed relief.”

For those who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, a separate online tool for non-filers to submit basic personal information has been provided.

Eligible Social Security beneficiaries and railroad retirement recipients who didn’t file their taxes in 2018 or 2019 will automatically get their payments via direct deposits, according to the Treasury Department’s release.

“Regardless of how you receive your payment, the IRS will send you a mailed letter to the most current address they have on file approximately 15 days after it sends your payment,” it said in a statement.

The stimulus package was passed and signed into law late last month in an attempt to offset economic losses suffered by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus outbreak in the United States. Governors across dozens of states have implemented stay-at-home orders and shuttered businesses and activities deemed nonessential, leading to millions of job losses and furloughs.

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced he will make a decision on reopening the U.S. economy after conferring with governors and other officials. Days before that, he admitted that reopening the economy will be “the biggest decision of my life.”

“Staying at home leads to death also and it is very traumatic for this country but staying at home if you look at numbers that leads to a different kind of death. But it leads to death also. So, it’s a very big decision. As I say, it’s the biggest decision I’ll ever make,” Trump said last week during a daily briefing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

