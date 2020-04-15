https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/irs-opens-portal-stimulus-checks/

The Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday opened up its “Get My Payment” portal through which it answers many of the questions Americans have about the coronavirus stimulus package approved by Congress.

The IRS portal allows consumers to check on the status of their payments and submit corrected information.

It also links to the Economic Impact Payment Information Center, which provides more information.

In response to the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress approved the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which provides $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples who file jointly.

The benefits are available for those earning up to $75,000 individually and $150,000 as a couple. For individuals earning from $75,000 to $99,000 the benefit phases out, with a similar phase-out for couples.

The site includes options for submitting information such as bank routing numbers.

The IRS confirmed payments already have begun.

Last week, the Treasury Department opened its portal for taxpayers who didn’t file in 2018 or 2019 because they didn’t reach the income threshold.

That portal is here.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said: “Our teams at Treasury and the IRS are working around the clock to ensure American workers and families receive their Economic Impact Payments.”

