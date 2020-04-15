https://www.theblaze.com/news/jussie-smollett-reportedly-visited-a-gay-bathhouse-in-chicago-with-one-of-his-alleged-attackers

Disgraced former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett reportedly had a sexual relationship with his one of his alleged “attackers” and visited an upscale bathhouse with him, a source told the New York Post, according to a Page Six story posted Wednesday.

What are the details?

Smollett and his alleged attacker Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo reportedly engaged in sexual relations and even visited a Chicago bathhouse for the elite, according to the report.

An insider told the Post, “They used to party together and he had a sexual relationship with [Abel]. They went to this affluent Chicago bathhouse multiple times and they had to show ID. It’s known as a bathhouse where a lot of affluent black gay men hang out. There should be a record of [their visits].”

Smollett alleged that he was the victim of a racially motivated attack in 2019. According to reports, the Osundairo brothers reportedly helped Smollett stage the alleged attack. Smollett pleaded not guilty to related charges after Chicago police determined that the alleged attack was nothing more than a hoax.

The former “Empire” actor initially faced 16 counts related to making false statements to police. However, he agreed to community service and a $10,000 fine in exchange for the charges being dropped.

You can read more on the background of Smollett’s alleged hoax case here and here.

What else?

This isn’t the first time such allegations of a sexual relationship has occurred: Smollett’s legal team last year insinuated there was a sexual relationship between Smollett and one of the Osundairo brothers during a “Good Morning America” interview. Abel and his brother, Ola, have both denied that they are gay and filed lawsuits against Smollett’s legal team.

The Nigerian brothers said that the allegations put them at risk for harassment, injury, or even death.

Through their attorney, Gloria Schmidt, the brothers said, “We have sat back and watched lie after lie being fabricated about us in the media only so one big lie can continue to have life. These lies are destroying our character and our reputation in our personal and professional lives.”

A judge dismissed the Osundairo brothers’ suit in March.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

