Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said on Monday that “every single governor” should follow Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s (D) lead and make Election Day a state holiday while dropping voter ID requirements.

Northam signed a bill on Sunday that makes Election Day a state holiday, replacing the Lee-Jackson state holiday.

Every single governor should follow his lead.https://t.co/AYeGJLhpEd — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 14, 2020

The Virginia governor, as The Hill noted, “also signed a bill repealing Virginia’s voter ID law and a bill expanding access to early voting” for “45 days prior to an election without a stated excuse.”

“Voting is a fundamental right, and these new laws strengthen our democracy by making it easier to cast a ballot, not harder,” Northam said in a statement. “No matter who you are or where you live in Virginia, your voice deserves to be heard. I’m proud to sign these bills into law.”

Harris, who is arguably the top frontrunner to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, has been speaking out more on voting issues, saying on Tuesday that “the future of the Supreme Court—and voting rights—is on the ballot in November.”

It could not be more clear: the future of the Supreme Court—and voting rights—is on the ballot in November. pic.twitter.com/hyFlWm3YO1 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 14, 2020

