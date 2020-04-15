https://www.theblaze.com/news/kanye-west-on-whom-he-will-vote-for-in-2020

Rapper Kanye West will vote for president for the very first time in his life — and it seems fairly clear that he’ll be voting for President Donald Trump.

What are the details?

West, 42, told GQ that he refuses to allow other people to do his thinking for him.

“I will not be told who I’m gonna vote on because of my color,” West said. “I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on.”

West, who is the magazine’s May cover star, added that his mother and father were “freedom fighters” who fought for equal rights their whole lives, and he wasn’t keen on letting their sacrifices go without honor.

“[T]hey used to drink from fountains they were told they couldn’t drink from, and they used to sit in restaurants where they were told they couldn’t eat from,” he said. “They didn’t fight for me to be told by white people which white person I can vote on.”

West, who publicly announced his support for the president in 2016, said that many people believed his career would be over when he refused to support Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and failed presidential candidate, in 2016.

“I’m not gonna be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over,” West insisted. “Because guess what: I’m still here! ‘Jesus is King’ was No. 1.”

What else?

In a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, West said that he’ll never vote for a Democrat out of misplaced loyalty.

“I’m a guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine?” he said. “It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.'”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

