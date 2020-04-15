https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kanye-west-2020-election-vote/2020/04/15/id/963044

Kanye West told GQ magazine in an interview released Wednesday that he is “definitely voting” in the upcoming election, and will likely vote for President Donald Trump, who he has vocally supported.

West said in the interview, which took place at the end of January, he is “definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on. And I’m not going to be told by the people around me, and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over.”

He added, “Because guess what: I’m still here! Jesus Is King was No. 1! I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with her [Hillary Clinton]. What kind of campaign is that, anyway? That’s like if Obama’s campaign was ‘I’m with black.’ What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion! You know?”

When asked about his 2004 statement former President “George Bush doesn’t care about black people,” West said his controversial quote “is a victim statement. This white person didn’t do something for us. That is stemmed in victim mentality.”

He continued, “Black people are controlled by emotions through the media. The media puts musicians, artists, celebrities, actors in a position to be the face of the race, that really don’t have any power and really are just working for white people. When it’s said like that, it’s kind of obvious, right?

“We emotionally connect to someone of our color on TV and feel that this person is speaking for us. So, let me say this: I am the founder of a $4 billion organization, one of the most Google-searched brands on the planet, and I will not be told who I’m gonna vote on because of my color.

“Now, if that speaks to you, cool. But I’m speaking for myself.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

