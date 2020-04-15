https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/492830-kelly-expands-lead-over-mcsally-in-arizona

Retired astronaut Mark Kelly leads Sen. Martha McSallyMartha Elizabeth McSallyTrump to halt WHO funding amid review Kelly expands cash advantage over McSally in Arizona Senate race GOP senators target WHO as part of coronavirus probe MORE (R) by 9 points in Arizona, one of the states at the heart of the battle for control of the Senate in 2020.

A new Arizona Public Opinion Pulse survey conducted by the Phoenix-based nonpartisan polling firm OH Predictive Insights shows Kelly leading McSally by a 51 percent to 42 percent margin.

The company’s last survey found Kelly leading by a 7-point margin, 49 percent to 42 percent.

Kelly, a first-time candidate and the husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), leads McSally by 10 points in Maricopa County, which accounts for the vast majority of Arizona’s vote. Only one candidate in recent history, former Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas (R) in 2015, has won statewide election in Arizona without carrying Maricopa County.

Kelly also leads by a huge margin among independent voters, taking two-thirds among those who side with neither Democrats nor Republicans. McSally, who lost a close race for Arizona’s other U.S. Senate seat in 2018 before being appointed to fill two years of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainKelly expands cash advantage over McSally in Arizona Senate race Megan McCain knocks Trump over comments honoring POWs Esper faces tough questions on dismissal of aircraft carrier’s commander MORE‘s (R) seat, takes just under a quarter of independent voters.

The same poll found former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOcasio-Cortez says it’s ‘legitimate to talk about’ allegation against Biden Biden needs a history-making women’s agenda in response to COVID Sanders: Progressives who ‘sit on their hands’ and don’t support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE leading President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo says WHO needs ‘to do its job’ as Trump moves to halt funding Trump campaign fundraising pitch seeks donations to ‘hold China accountable’ Schumer: Trump thinks coronavirus crisis ‘revolves around him’ MORE among Arizona voters by a 52 percent to 43 percent margin. Biden is hoping to become the first Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonObama warns group of mayors that the ‘biggest mistake’ is to ‘misinform’ during the pandemic Monica Lewinsky says ‘no matter the past’ she hopes Linda Tripp recovers COVID is a very different kind of crisis politically MORE to win Arizona’s electoral votes.

“McSally’s path to victory is difficult, but not impossible,” said Mike Noble, OH Predictive Insight’s chief of research. “She needs to expand her base outside of Trump’s base of support by winning over women, independents, Latinos and suburban voters in Maricopa County.”

Arizona is a must-win state for Democrats seeking to reclaim control of the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 seats, along with states like Colorado, Maine and North Carolina.

Kelly has been the party’s all-star recruit. He pulled in $11 million in the first three months of the year, his campaign said Tuesday, and held $19.7 million in the bank.

McSally is no fundraising slouch herself: Her campaign said she raised $6.3 million and had $10.2 million on hand, figures that put her among the GOP’s best fundraisers.

