https://thehill.com/homenews/media/492944-kellyanne-conway-says-cbss-reid-has-changed-reporting-approach-dont-know-whats

White House counselor Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway group rejects Trump claim of impeachment distraction in coronavirus response The Hill’s Campaign Report: Sanders exits, clearing Biden’s path to nomination George Conway group endorses Joe Biden MORE told CBS News correspondent Paula Reid on Wednesday that she believes the journalist has “changed” in terms of her reporting approach.

Conway followed her remark by saying that she doesn’t know “what’s happened” to Reid.

Kellyanne Conway to reporter: “Paula, I actually don’t know what’s happened to you, respectfully. I don’t know why you’ve changed.” pic.twitter.com/lYU1zq4vGZ — The Hill (@thehill) April 15, 2020

Conway’s comments were made to a gaggle of reporters outside the White House following the announcement of a list of members chosen for the President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo says WHO needs ‘to do its job’ as Trump moves to halt funding Trump campaign fundraising pitch seeks donations to ‘hold China accountable’ Schumer: Trump thinks coronavirus crisis ‘revolves around him’ MORE‘s coronavirus task force focused on reopening the economy. Conway described the list as “less exhaustive than it is illustrative,” adding that there will be other people raising their hands and saying ‘How can I help?'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t pick who the heads of the sports commission leagues or which CEOs of companies want to help,” Conway said.

“But you do pick your task force — you could pick small businesses, you could pick other people or groups. Who is this?” Reid asked.

“Paula, I actually don’t know what’s happened to you, respectfully. I don’t know why you’ve changed,” Conway replied. “And you’re in the briefing room screaming at Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciOvernight Health Care: Trump to halt WHO funding amid review | Trump eases back on asserting power over reopening economy | Draft calls for ‘phased’ reopening | US virus death toll passes 25K Pelosi: Ignore Trump, listen to scientists 13 things to know about coronavirus for today MORE and the president,” Conway continued.

“But that aside, I’ll answer the question about how they’re going to help America, which is why I’m here.”

“I think you’re here for a different reason, it seems these days,” Conway added. “I’m here and the council has stepped up because they want to help Americans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Conway’s comments come after Reid asked top infectious disease doctor and White House coronavirus task force member Anthony Fauci on Monday to comment on remarks he made about social distancing. Fauci said during an interview with CNN that lives could have been saved if social distancing measures were put in place earlier.

Fauci replied to Reid, saying that his comments were a poor choice of words and that he had not meant for the statements to be critical.

“Are you doing this voluntarily or did the president or the vice president ask?” Reid asked.

“Everything I do is voluntary. Please. Don’t even imply that,” the normally reserved Fauci retorted.

Fauci has served six administrations dating back to the Reagan administration as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

