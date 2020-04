http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/j8YfiiLe8b4/life-at-cnn-skeleton-staff-record-ratings-and-vanishing-ads-11586984881

On a recent conference call, CNN chief Jeff Zucker urged editors and producers at the network not to shift focus from coronavirus news updates despite weeks of wall-to-wall coverage of the pandemic.

“You need to stay on the news,” Mr. Zucker said, according to a person who listened. “People are coming to CNN for the news right now.”

TV ratings…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook