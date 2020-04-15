https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/long-island-man-files-police-report-threatened-cnns-chris-cuomo/

A Long Island man has filed a police report after an incident with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Easter.

Cuomo has tested positive for the coronavirus and is supposed to be quarantined, but a cyclist named “David” saw him hanging out with two women on undeveloped property the anchor bought in his neighborhood.

The bicyclist, a 65-year-old man who is being identified only as “David,” filed a police report with the East Hampton Police Department after Cuomo’s rant about him on his SiriusXM show went viral. The cyclist said he did so because he feels “that this guy’s a threat to me.”

Cuomo referred to the man as a “jackass loser fat-tire biker” and ranted that he no longer likes his job because being famous means that he can’t get confrontational with people.

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat-tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bulls–t to me, I don’t want to hear it,” Cuomo seethed. “I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth … I don’t get that doing what I do for a living: me being able to tell you to shut your mouth or I will do you the way you guys do each other.”

The New York Post reports that David had been riding by the property when he started hassling Cuomo about social distancing. He said Cuomo was with his wife, another woman and three kids who were playing around on the property.

“I just looked and said, ‘Is that Chris Cuomo? Isn’t he supposed to be quarantined?’” David said after one of the two women there approached him. “I said to him, ‘Your brother is the coronavirus czar, and you’re not even following his rules — unnecessary travel.’”

David says that he was “well over 100 feet” from the property, but that the woman who looked like Cuomo’s wife came over to him and said, “May I help you?”

He said he replied, “I’m riding my bike” — then started asking why Cuomo was there out of quarantine and not social-distancing from the group.

At this point, Cuomo began to walk towards him.

“He said, ‘Who the hell are you?! I can do what I want!’” David said. “He just ranted, screaming, ‘I’ll find out who you are!’”

David then described Cuomo as saying “‘This is not the end of this. You’ll deal with this later. We will meet again.’” He added, “If that’s not a threat, I don’t know what is.”

The man told the Post that he reported the incident to the police because he hates bullies.

David also said that he is a lifelong Democrat and voted for Andrew Cuomo for governor.

Cuomo has a history of snapping at people critical of him, infamously losing his mind and threatening a stranger who called him “Fredo.”

WATCH: CNN’s @ChrisCuomo threatens Trump Supporter: “I’ll throw you down the stairs like a f***-ing punk!” pic.twitter.com/Fdm2vkMK9Q — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 13, 2019

