McDonald’s was forced to issue an apology after one of its Chinese stores placed a ban on black people entering the restaurant.

The notice emerged after reports of discriminatory treatment against Africans in the region.

What are the details?

Guangzhou’s McDonald’s recently barred black people from entering the premises after local officials announced COVID-19 cases in a neighborhood with a large African migrant population, Agence France-Presse reported on Tuesday.

A viral video showed a notice posted that read, “Notice: We’ve been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant. For the sake of your health consciously notify the local police for medical isolation, please understand the inconvenience caused.”

The notice was reportedly issued after rumors of African people spreading COVID-19 throughout the city. Guangzhou is home to one of the nation’s largest African communities.

McDonald’s temporarily closed the restaurant after it discovered the notice.

According to the BBC, tensions have been running high between Chinese and African people in the city.

The outlet reported, “Last week, hundreds of Africans in Guangzhou were evicted from hotels and apartments after online rumors that coronavirus was spreading among African people.”

In a statement, McDonald’s decried the action.

“Immediately upon learning of an unauthorized communication to our guests at a restaurant in Guangzhou, we immediately removed the communication and temporarily closed the restaurant,” a portion of the statement said.

The company will mandate new diversity and inclusion training because of the incident.

Newsweek reported that Regina Hui, a McDonald’s spokesperson, added, “McDonald’s China apologizes unreservedly to the individual and our customers.” Hui promised that the incident would be used to “further educate managers and employees on our values, which includes serving all members of the communities in which we operate.”

According to Fox News, an unfounded rumor noted that “300,000 black people in Guangzhou were setting off a second epidemic.”

You can read more on the local unrest here.

