In a message to China, North Korea and maybe Russia, the U.S. Air Force puts B-52 bombers, tankers and drones on runway in Guam.
Via Lucas Tomlinson at FOX News.
In a message to China, North Korea and maybe Russia, U.S. Air Force puts B-52 bombers, tankers and drones on runway in Guam pic.twitter.com/R2zsOZy2ur
— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) April 14, 2020
US military strategic deterrence demonstration elephant walk at Anderson base in Guam on April 13th. 5 B-52 strategic bombers, 6 KC-135 large tankers, Air Force RQ-4 & Navy MQ-4C & Navy MH-60S at the lead. pic.twitter.com/KgvM9cwoh5
— Andrew McAlister (@Drumboy44DWS) April 14, 2020
#BREAKING : “Elephant Walk” helicopters MH-60S Knighthawk, MQ-4C Triton US Navy, RQ-4 Global Hawk, B-52 Stratofortresses and KC-135 Stratotankers US Air Force at the Andersen Airbase on the island of Guam on April 13th. pic.twitter.com/M4qnYwsV6s
— Sushmit Patil Сушмит Патил सुश्मित पाटिल (@PatilSushmit) April 15, 2020