http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZsLq_cQVGkQ/

It may no longer have support from President Donald Trump, but the World Health Organization is still getting love from Hollywood. Following President Trump’s decision to halt its funding over its alleged mishandling of the Chinese coronvairus pandemic, the WHO is moving forward with its star-studded benefit concert on Saturday, which is expected to feature a bevy of Hollywood pop stars coming together virtually to lend a helping hand to the United Nations agency.

The latest celebrities to add their names to the lineup include Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, and Jennifer Lopez.

The WHO is reeling from allegations that it downplayed the gravity of the coronavirus by deferring to China’s Communist dictators. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is facing calls to resign following allegations that the WHO failed to heed Taiwan’s warnings about the coronavirus in December. Taiwan said it reported its concerns on the severity of coronavirus to the WHO but was mostly ignored.

“One World: Together At Home” is scheduled to air in the U.S. on Saturday and is intended to be a celebration of healthcare workers who are battling the coronavirus on the front lines. The event — which is co-organized by WHO and Global Citizen, a non-profit focused on worldwide poverty — is set to air live on the three major U.S. networks, as well as stream on YouTube, Instagram. Facebook, and other platform.

🚨BIG NEWS: We’ve just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @taylorswift13, and more. Tune in on April 18 to join the fight against the COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

Jennifer Lopez tweeted her excitement for the concert, which will be her first big televised performance since her memorable Super Bowl halftime performance in January.

Curated by Lady Gaga, the concert had already brought together an impressive roster of musical talent including Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Chris Martin, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, and opera star Andrea Bocelli.

On Tuesday, President Trump announced that his administration is halting funding of the WHO pending a review of the agency’s alleged mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. The president said at his daily coronavirus press briefing at the White House that American taxpayers fork over $400 million and $500 million a year to the WHO, while China contributes roughly $40 million by comparison.

He also noted that the WHO opposed his administration’s decision to ban air travel from China in January.

“One World” is the second major benefit concert to recognize healthworkers during the coronavirus pandemic. Fox hosted a virtual concert on March 29 featuring Elton John, the Backstreet Boys, and Tim McGraw.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

