Michigan Democratic State Rep. Karen Whitsett, the woman who credits President Trump’s touting of the drug hydroxychloroquine for saving her life, has called upon Americans to “unite” behind the president.

Speaking with “Fox & Friends,” Whitsett called upon Americans to “put aside” politics amid the pandemic, and focus on making the country better.

“You know, we have a president that is in the White House – not a Republican president. We have a president that is in the White House,” she said. “And, at this time right now, everyone needs to get behind the President of the United States and the Vice President of the United States, and we need to simply unite together.”

“We have people that are in our United States, which is united, that we need to be working to save, and that takes all of us,” she continued. “So, whatever your party is, that is neither here nor there at this time. Right now, we are human beings in the United States of America and we need to unite.”

Whitsett’s statement in support of President Trump comes just a little over a week after she credited his endorsement of the drug hydroxychloroquine with saving her life.

“It has a lot to do with the president … bringing it up,” Whitsett said. “He is the only person who has the power to make it a priority.”

On Monday, Whitsett attended a roundtable discussion with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The drug hydroxychloroquine, typically used to treat malaria, has not been touted by the FDA as a coronavirus cure-all and is supported only by anecdotal evidence. Still, Whitsett’s testimony, along with former NFL player Mark Campbell, painted a compelling portrait on the drug’s effectiveness.

“Well, I had been on hydroxychloroquine in the past for Lyme disease, but that was many, many years ago back in 2014. But, it would not have been made readily available to me if it was not for the president making his comments,” Whitsett told “Fox & Friends.”

“This was something that the day that I actually had hit rock bottom, the governor of the state of Michigan had placed an executive order in place that was very confusing for the doctors in our state, and I was not able to get it from the doctor who actually wrote the prescription for my husband Jason and I to actually go and get tested for the COVID virus,” she continued. “So, you can imagine the frustration, the scariness, and it sickened me to my stomach to have to use my name as a state representative in order to be able to even get tested and go through this entire process.”

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) said last week that while the drug has shown positive signs when combatting COVID-19, it is not without risks.

“The drug has demonstrated antiviral activity, an ability to modify the activity of the immune system, and has an established safety profile at appropriate doses, leading to the hypothesis that it may also be useful in the treatment of COVID-19,” the NIH said. “The drug is not without risks. As even short term use can cause cardiac arrhythmias, seizures, dermatological reactions, and hypoglycemia.”

