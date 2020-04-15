http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/_YlYpm97QvQ/mid-week-in-pictures-what-day-is-it-edition.php
Mid-week, schmidweek, I can’t tell Sunday from Wednesday right now, so at this point it really doesn’t matter if it’s Saturday or whenever. Though as it happens today we are halfway between Western Easter and Eastern Orthodox Easter, so this is a suitable time o get in a few Easter-related memes and such that we didn’t have on hand last Saturday. And oh yeah, somebody named Barack O’Bernie or something endorsed Joe Biden for something.
And finally. . . there must be a gun in there somewhere. . .