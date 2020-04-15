http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UPbFbCcTG8M/

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant attempting to illegally cross the Rio Grande from Mexico. After clearing the man medically, he was returned to Mexico under Trump Administration Coronavirus protocols.

Eagle Pass Station agents patrolling near Normandy, Texas, observed a man attempting to cross the Rio Grande illegally from Mexico. As the man attempted to cross, he began showing difficulty in staying afloat, according to information received from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

As the man struggled, agents deployed a rescue device and pulled him to the U.S. bank of the river. An EMT performed a medical evaluation and determined the migrant did not need emergency assistance. After taking identification information and fingerprints, the migrant was “expeditiously processed per CBP guidelines.” Current CBP guidelines call for nearly all migrants, including unaccompanied minors, to be returned to Mexico regardless of nationality or citizenship.

Officials did not disclose the nationality of the apprehended man.

“Through vigorous training our agents are prepared to handle the broad range of situations they often encounter in the course of their duties,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Doyle E. Amidon, Jr. said in a written statement. “Due to the awareness and vigilance of our agents, another life was spared from the treacherous dangers of the river and the hazardous proposition of crossing the border illegally.”

Earlier this month, Breitbart Texas reported when the Trump Administration returned nearly 10,000 migrants to Mexico under Coronavirus protection protocols.

