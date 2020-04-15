https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/evidence-deadbeat-dad-hunter-biden-still-listed-member-chinese-firms-board-directors/

In October Joe Biden’s multi-millionaire son Hunter Biden reportedly stepped down from his Chinese-backed private equity firm that had $1.5 billion from Chinese.

At least, that’s what his lawyers said.

Hunter’s lawyer George Mesires, Biden said he’ll resign at the end of the month from the management company of a private equity fund that’s backed by Chinese state-owned entities.

Hunter made the 1.5 billion dollar deal during a trip to China with his father on Air Force II.

This comes after President Trump brought attention to the Biden Crime Family scandals.

The Biden family and son Hunter Biden made millions during Joe Biden’s time in office.

But on Monday The Daily Caller News Foundation discovered Hunter is still listed on BHR’s board of directors.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in November that Hunter Biden had followed through on his pledge to resign from the firm, but he not provide any evidence of his departure at the time.

But Chinese business records accessed Tuesday by the Daily Caller show that Hunter Biden is still listed as a member of BHR’s board of directors — six months after he pledged to relinquish the position.

And Qixinbao, an independent service that provides registration information on Chinese corporations, also lists Hunter Biden as a member of the BHR board on Tuesday.

