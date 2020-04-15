https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/msnbcs-joy-reid-blasts-bernie-sanders-supporters-refusing-back-joe-biden/

Democrats have a very serious problem on their hands.

Even though Bernie Sanders has now endorsed Joe Biden for president, many of his supporters are refusing to go along, just like in 2016.

Joy Reid of MSNBC is not happy about this.

FOX News reports:

MSNBC’s Joy Reid rips Sanders supporters for not backing Biden as ‘privileged white voters’ MSNBC host Joy Reid blasted ardent supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for refusing to back former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election. Following his campaign suspension last week, Sanders joined Biden on his podcast on Monday and offered his full endorsement of the presumptive Democratic nominee. However, many loyal followers of Sanders, including progressive media figures and campaign surrogates, have resisted coalescing behind the former vice president, pointing to various policies as well as the newly surfaced sexual assault allegation made by former Biden staffer Tara Reade. One of those supporters, progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski, told critics who are pressuring the left to unify that they could “blame” him if President Trump defeats Biden in November. “As a left-winger who will not vote for Biden I want you to know I’m 100% okay with you blaming me if Trump wins a second term. I mean it. Blame me. Then get to thinking real hard how you’re gonna get me to support your candidate the next time! Maybe even ask me, I’ll tell you!” Kulinski exclaimed. “We shouldn’t be defensive about this. If they’re blaming us for Trump that’s an admission that they need us to win. If they need us to win then they need to make concessions. Own it!”

See the tweets below:

As a left-winger who will not vote for Biden I want you to know I’m 100% okay with you blaming me if Trump wins a second term. I mean it. Blame me. Then get to thinking real hard how you’re gonna get me to support your candidate the next time! Maybe even ask me, I’ll tell you! — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) April 13, 2020

We shouldn’t be defensive about this. If they’re blaming us for Trump that’s an admission that they need us to win. If they need us to win then they need to make concessions. Own it! — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) April 13, 2020

Here is Reid’s response to this:

What this kind of thing says to me is that these are not “left-wing” voters. They are privileged white voters who demand to be bowed down to, no different than Trump’s voters want those who are not white and Christian to take the knee for them like in the “good old days.” — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 14, 2020

These are voters whose primary concern is that everyone else kneel. That’s it. Kneel. Or they threaten the rest of us with the endless torment of Trumpism. Caged children. Viral death. Poverty. Want. Voter Suppression. Muslim bans. Of course none of this harms or impacts them. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 14, 2020

Well here is realty. No one is going to kneel. Those who get the danger of Trumpism are going to vote & find enough fellow voters committed to doing the right thing. The danger to living, breathing people is real. Most don’t have the luxury to pout over their preferred candidate. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 14, 2020

None of this bodes well for Biden in November.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

