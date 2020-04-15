https://www.westernjournal.com/nashville-predators-collect-donate-2-7-million-tornado-covid-19-relief/
Between the COVID-19 outbreak and tornadoes wreaking havoc on the southeast region, Middle Tennesseans are trying to find the silver lining in such a strange and dark time. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the NHL’s 2019-20 season was put on hold, the Nashville Predators decided to reach out to help their local community. In…
The post Nashville Predators Collect, Donate $2.7 Million for Tornado and COVID-19 Relief appeared first on The Western Journal.