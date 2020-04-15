https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/nervous-nancy-deletes-video-chinatown-february-24-downplaying-coronavirus-internet-forever/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi deleted a video of herself walking around in Chinatown on February 24 downplaying the Coronavirus.

Pelosi walked around Chinatown in San Francisco on February 24 after Coronavirus cases had already been confirmed in the US, prompting Trump to restrict flights from China.

President Trump blasted Pelosi for walking around Chinatown encouraging people to shop and eat there a month after he restricted incoming flights from China.

Pelosi freaked and deleted the video of her saying, “We do want to say to people, come to Chinatown. Here we are…and come join us,” Pelosi said. Fears of the Coronavirus are “unwarranted in light of the precautions that are being taken here in the United States.”

But the internet is forever.

WATCH:

On February 24 there were 15 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the U.S. Nancy Pelosi went to Chinatown & urged Americans to shop & eat there. “Everything is fine,” she said. “All is well.” “Come to Chinatown… We just want everybody not to be afraid to come to Chinatown.” pic.twitter.com/SI9EELciYx — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 15, 2020

Trump’s campaign blasted “Nervous Nancy” – She doesn’t want Americans to see what she said then!

It seems Nervous Nancy Pelosi has deleted the video of herself in Chinatown on February 24 saying that fears of the coronavirus were “unwarranted in light of the precautions that are being taken here in the United States.” She doesn’t want Americans to see what she said then! — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) April 15, 2020

