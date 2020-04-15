https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/nervous-nancy-deletes-video-chinatown-february-24-downplaying-coronavirus-internet-forever/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi deleted a video of herself walking around in Chinatown on February 24 downplaying the Coronavirus.

Pelosi walked around Chinatown in San Francisco on February 24 after Coronavirus cases had already been confirmed in the US, prompting Trump to restrict flights from China.

President Trump blasted Pelosi for walking around Chinatown encouraging people to shop and eat there a month after he restricted incoming flights from China.

Pelosi freaked and deleted the video of her saying, “We do want to say to people, come to Chinatown. Here we are…and come join us,” Pelosi said. Fears of the Coronavirus are “unwarranted in light of the precautions that are being taken here in the United States.”

But the internet is forever.

WATCH:

Trump’s campaign blasted “Nervous Nancy” – She doesn’t want Americans to see what she said then!

