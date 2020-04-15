https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-york-city-officials-defend-backdating-deaths_3313136.html

New York City officials defended backdating thousands of deaths to the COVID-19 death toll, saying they believe the toll is still higher than the new figure.

Officials on Tuesday added 3,778 “probable” deaths to the official count, saying the patients likely died from the new disease but that no test had confirmed the diagnoses.

Asked repeatedly about the addition during the daily briefing on the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, officials said they felt they had to make the change.

“We want to make sure that every New Yorker is counted that has been taken from this vicious virus,” Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot told reporters in Manhattan.

“We thought it was very important to portray this larger reality as more and more information was coming in,” added Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Approximately 3,000 more people died in the city between March 11 and April 13 when compared to the previous year, officials said. The mayor said he believes most of the additional deaths were attributable to COVID-19.

“So many people have passed away, it was bigger than we fully understood or could document. And I think it could get bigger still,” he said.

A healthcare worker takes a break outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the CCP virus in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 14, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Along with the deaths presumed to be linked to COVID-19, the disease the CCP virus causes, there are 6,589 deaths in which patients were confirmed to have the disease.

Another 8,184 people died who were not linked to COVID-19.

The influx of patients in recent weeks led to overburdened hospitals. Emergency dispatchers began prioritizing calls where people were in direct danger, officials said when asked whether some of the third set of deaths were linked to the pandemic.

Barbot noted that the pandemic and the strict measures put into place to try to blunt the spread of the virus leads to stress and said the disease could be linked to some deaths by heart attack that aren’t currently being counted as COVID-19 deaths.

She said it would take officials “a fair amount of time to tease out” what happened with the deaths presumed to be from COVID-19, “if we’re ever able to do that.”

“What we won’t have is severity of underlying illness etc.,” she said.

The bulk of deaths from COVID-19 are among the infirm and most in New York City are among those aged 75 or older. Patients typically have at least one underlying illness, such as kidney disease, obesity, or diabetes.

