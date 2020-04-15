http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Bp4-iGia-Z8/

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, coronavirus patient, alarmist, and brother of New York’s Andrew Cuomo, reportedly left his home to exercise with his family on Easter, while still sick, and hasn’t denied it.

If the report is true, Cuomo not only violated his quarantine, but also his own brother’s travel orders, which forbid unnecessary travel.

Although he continues to host his CNN show every weeknight, Cuomo is doing so after being infected with the coronavirus. Cuomo announced he tested positive on March 31, and as of Tuesday night, Cuomo’s TV doctor and CNN colleague, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, said Cuomo is still sick.

On the 31st, Cuomo released a statement where he said he would quarantine in his basement as a precaution to keep his wife and kids safe.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!” he wrote, adding: “I am quarantined in my basement … I will do my shows from here. We will beat this by being smart and tough and united.”

Since then, Cuomo has hosted his show, much of it focused on his fight with the China virus and his attacks on President Trump. In fact, Cuomo regularly attacks Trump (and other Republicans) over the oft-stated desire to re-open the country as soon as possible.

When Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was thinking about re-opening schools, Cuomo went off on him. “What about the staff and teachers? What about kids as carriers? These and other obvious considerations pop into your head immediately?” Cuomo tweeted indignantly. “So why would gov ignore those realities?”

On April 8, just a few days before he apparently violated his own quarantine, Cuomo used his show to lecture the rest of us about how to stop the virus. “Here’s what we know right now: No matter where the virus goes, the way to stop it will always be the same. Our collective, conscientious actions… together as ever, as one,” he said.

So here’s what we know for a fact…

Cuomo has been sick with the coronavirus between March 31 and April 14.

When you are sick with the coronavirus, you can easily infect others, you are a danger to others.

Cuomo told us he would quarantine in his basement, specifically to avoid infecting his wife and kids.

Cuomo lives in New York, where his brother Andrew is the governor.

New York, a state hit harder than any other by far, has a strict stay-at-home-order that forbids unnecessary travel.

On Monday, during his SirisuXM radio show, Cuomo complained of being harassed by a guy on a bike who pulled up in the driveway next to his on Easter Sunday and “talked bullshit to me.”

Cuomo said that during the confrontation he respected social distancing guidelines.

And yet, according to this biker, who talked to the New York Post and who only agreed to be identified as David, Cuomo was not quarantined in his basement when the confrontation occurred on Easter Sunday. In fact…

Cuomo was not even at home.

Cuomo lives in Southampton. But…

This East Hampton resident says Cuomo was “with his wife, another woman and three kids who were playing around on” Cuomo’s property in East Hampton, where there is no residence. Just the steel frame of a home that’s still going up.

Here’s what he told the New York Post:

The 65-year-old longtime resident said he was just out for a bike ride before Easter dinner when he spotted who he thought was Chris Cuomo on property he says the CNN anchor bought in East Hampton last year. The acreage is still being developed; a steel frame for its future house is all that’s up at the moment, David said. David said Cuomo was with his wife, another woman and three kids who were playing around on the property. The resident said he stopped and sat on his bike “well over a hundred feet” from the property. “I just looked and said, ‘Is that Chris Cuomo? Isn’t he supposed to be quarantined?” Cuomo has been regularly airing his TV and radio shows from his family’s home in Southampton — although from the basement as he stayed quarantined from them.

From there, David recounts his version of his confrontation with Cuomo. He says the CNN staffer lost his cool:

“[Cuomo] said, ‘Who the hell are you?! I can do what I want!’” David said. “He just ranted, screaming, ‘I’ll find out who you are!’ “I said to him, ‘Your brother is the coronavirus czar, and you’re not even following his rules — unnecessary travel,’” the resident said. “He just began to boil more. “He said, ‘This is not the end of this. You’ll deal with this later. We will meet again.’ If that’s not a threat, I don’t know what is,” David said.

David says he was worried enough he filed a report with the East Hampton police. He also says he’s a lifelong Democrat who voted for Andrew Cuomo.

If this is true, and Cuomo has not so far confirmed or denied the allegation (Breitbart News reached out for comment and will update if we hear back), this means the following…

Cuomo knows he’s still sick with the coronavirus.

He violated his basement and home quarantine to go out.

He’s hanging out with his wife and kids.

He’s traveling from Southampton to East Hampton, and unless that trip was somehow necessary, he’s violating his own brother’s safety orders.

While lashing out at Republicans for considering policies Cuomo says are unsafe, and when he believes no one’s looking, Cuomo’s a walking risk for infection in a state where over 10,000 people have already died of this thing.

This is not the first time we have seen something like this from the establishment media. Back in 2014, NBC’s Chief Medical Correspondent, Nancy Snyderman, was caught violating her Ebola quarantine to run out for some soup. She was eventually fired.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.

