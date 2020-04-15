http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HcTAImRQPsk/

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said it was “shameful” President Donald Trump’s name will appear on the coronavirus stimulus checks.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “What’s your take on President Trump’s name appearing on these stimulus checks?”

Pelosi said, “Shameful. In other words, people are really desperate to get a check.”

She continued, “Let me put it in perspective. The three things that really anger the American people, there are others, but three of them are, one, that our first responders, our health care workers, our police and fire, all the people in food and other essential workers, do not have the equipment that they need to keep themselves safe as they manage to attend to the needs of others, that they do not have the ventilators and other equipment to save lives that are in their charge. That’s one.”

She added, “The second is, they want their checks. They want their unemployment check. They want their direct payment check. They want their PPP, the Paycheck Protection Program, checks to come forward, and they’re not seeing that. And the third thing they want is for us not to have any of the billions of dollars that have gone to big business, to help keep people employed. They don’t want any of that to be used to enrich shareholders, buybacks, bonuses, dividends, CEO pay, and the rest of that. So if you put those three things there, that’s what we do in the CARES Act, is to make all of this something that would happen. But again, the entree, the door opening, the threshold to cross into opening up our economy, is through testing, testing, testing.”

