https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/pelosi-shows-off-kitchen-gourmet-ice-cream-collection-americans-stand-line-food-banks-video/

Let them eat cake.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) showed off her expensive kitchen appliances and massive gourmet ice cream collection during an appearance on a late night show as Americans stand in line at food banks.

Pelosi slammed President Trump over his Coronavirus response on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show” with James Corden before showing off her 15 flavor ice cream collection.

Pelosi, who is one of the wealthiest members of Congress, held Americans hostage by delaying the first Coronavirus stimulus package.

TRENDING: WOW! Dr. Fauci Admits He and Dr. Birx Were the Two ‘Experts’ Who Persuaded Trump to Kill the Economy with Their Garbage Predictions of 2.2 Million Deaths!

Millions of Americans are now unemployed and standing in line at food banks because Pelosi wasted time trying to ram illegal ballot harvesting, federal funding for abortion and climate change related provisions in the Coronavirus bill.

Now Pelosi is shoving it in our faces by showing off her gourmet ice cream collection.

Just one pint of Jeni’s gourmet ice cream costs $12.00.

WATCH:

We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/dqA32d5lU1 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 14, 2020

Thousands of families are now relying on food banks to get by.

People in San Diego, San Antonio and Philadelphia (just to name a few places) were seen lining up for miles at a food bank.

But Americans should be comforted knowing Pelosi’s freezer is stocked up with gourmet ice cream and gelato.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

