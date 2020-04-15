https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/perhaps-knew-going-boom-president-trump-accuses-knowing-dangerous-nature-coronavirus-covering/

On Wednesday President Trump opened his daily coronavirus press conference attacking Democrats for delaying assistance to American workers and businesses. President Trump then blasted the World Health Organization its coverup and mismanagement of the coronavirus outbreak and its dangers to the international community.

President Trump suggested that the WHO lied in downplaying the deadly virus and knew about its lethality but hid it from the world!

The WHO tweeted out this ridiculous statement in January.



President Trump: Over objections of the WHO we took decisive action and early life-saving action to suspend travel from China. They didn’t want to do it. They were angry that we did it… It took a long time for them to figure out what was going on but I have a feeling they knew exactly what was going on. The WHOI guidance had failed to control their borders at a very crucial phase quickly unleashing the contagion around the world. That was a horrible tragic mistake or perhaps they knew. I’m sure they didn’t know the gravity of it but perhaps they knew.

