On Tuesday New York State announced they were going to start padding their coronavirus numbers with “presumed” cases of coronavirus. The state then moved 3,700 new deaths to their state totals. New York and New Jersey now have recorded over half of the coronavirus deaths in the country.

New York state now has more coronavirus deaths than any country except for Italy, Spain, France and the UK and has half of the population of those European countries.

That’s quite a record!

During Wednesday’s presser President Trump was asked why the US has 20% of the coronavirus deaths in the world but only 4% of the world’s population.

President Trump scolded the far left reporter for relying on international numbers coming from China and Iran that are completely fabricated.

The President Trump pointed out how New York is padding their coronavirus numbers.

President Trump: Well, you don’t know what you have. Do you think you’re getting honest numbers from some of these countries. Do you really believe those numbers in this vast country called China?… Here’s the story. We report everything. We report the cases and our reporting is good. We’re reporting every death. In fact I see this morning where New York added three thousand deaths because they died and they’re now saying rather than it was a heart attack, they’re saying it’s a heart attack caused by this. So they’re adding. If you look at it, that’s it. And what they are doing is calling it “just in case” and that’s OK.

You can no longer trust the information coming from New York state.

[embedded content]