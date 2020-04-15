https://www.dailywire.com/news/read-it-california-governor-unveils-framework-for-reopening-state-details-six-key-indicators

Nearly a month ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom became the first U.S. governor to issue a state-wide “stay-at-home” order, mandating on March 19 that all individuals living in the state must “stay home or at their place of residence except as needed to maintain continuity of operations” in certain “vital” infrastructure sectors. On Tuesday the Democratic governor, whose decisions impact some 40 million people, unveiled what his office described as the “six key indicators” that will determine how and when he modifies that “stay-at-home” order, which medical experts believe has saved lived but which has also already cost millions of Californians their jobs.

California’s state-wide stay-at-home order currently runs through May 3, though some counties, including Los Angeles County, have extended the date through May 15. While local officials will likely still be given the ability to decide whether or not to extend social distancing measures, the state is going to be modifying the stay-at-home order soon based upon “six critical indicators.”

While the social distancing measures appear to have helped “flatten the curve,” and the efforts to improve preparedness in the health care system appear to have had a positive impact, Newsom acknowledged Tuesday that the widespread shutdowns “have also impacted the economy, poverty and overall health care in California,” a press release from the governor’s office notes.

“While Californians have stepped up in a big way to flatten the curve and buy us time to prepare to fight the virus, at some point in the future we will need to modify our stay-at-home order,” said Newsom, in a quote highlighted in the release. “As we contemplate reopening parts of our state, we must be guided by science and data, and we must understand that things will look different than before.”

“There is no light switch here, it’s more like a dimmer,” said the governor, as reported by CNN. “I know you want the timeline, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves and dream of regretting. Let’s not make the mistake of pulling the plug too early, as much as we want to.” Based on certain key health metrics and the state’s capacity to handle cases of COVID-19, he suggested, the plan is to “toggle that dimmer, so we get exactly the appropriate lighting, so that we can ultimately transition to herd immunity and that vaccine.”

In a press release Tuesday, the governor’s office detailed the “six key indicators” that will determine how the state rolls back the “shutdown” orders:

The ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed; The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19; The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges; The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand; The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing; and The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.

The press release also provides the following four goals as the state moves toward “herd immunity”:

Ensure our ability to care for the sick within our hospitals;

Prevent infection in people who are at high risk for severe disease;

Build the capacity to protect the health and well-being of the public; and

Reduce social, emotional and economic disruptions

