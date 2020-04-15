https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/serious-pushback-thousands-protest-dem-governors-stay-home-order/

While maintaining social distancing, thousands of Michigan residents gathered at their state capitol to protest stay-at-home orders by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that are among the nation’s most restrictive.

The stringent orders include barring people from traveling from house and house, even to vacation homes; shutting down certain sections of big-box stores; and banning some types of boats but not others.

An estimated 100 to 150 people gathered on the lawn of the capitol in East Lansing while thousands showed up in cars, creating a backup of more than a mile, according to police, the East Lansing Journal reported.

Among the messages on signs were “Liberty once lost is lost forever,” “Security without liberty is called prison” and “Recall Whitmer.”

TRENDING: ‘She has lied since Day 1’: Over 155,000 sign petition to recall Democrat governor

Lt. Darren Green of the Michigan State Police told the paper the protesters were “doing a pretty good job of maintaining social distance.”

“They’re being respectful and not causing any issues at all,” he said.

Massive convoy heading from Lowell to Lansing for #operationgridlock. Group is protesting @GovWhitmer extending stay-at-home order through end of April. Saying it violates their rights @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Jfc4u9odf2 — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) April 15, 2020

Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer out of control? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Justin Heyboer of Alto, Michigan, said his fourth-generation family business has been crippled by the lockdown.

“This is our busiest time of year,” he told the Journal.

“I’d rather die from the coronavirus than see a generational company be gone.”

Check out what’s happening in Lansing today over the Governor’s thoughtless actions pic.twitter.com/iWtIDCOCXz — joellesrebinski (@joellesrebinski) April 15, 2020

The governor’s communications director, Zack Pohl, tweeted the statements of health care professionals supportive of the governor’s restrictions.

“There is no question the governor’s order and response by Michiganders has slowed the spread of COVID-19,” said Henry Ford Allegiance Health CEO Paula Autry said in one of those statements.

However, Meshawn Maddock, a board member of the Michigan Conservative Coalition, said all of the protesters “still have to go home to the sober reality that they don’t have income coming in.”

“It’s heartbreaking,” he said.

He argued the curve of COVID-19 infections has been flattened and it’s time to get back to work.

“It feels like the governor is doing this more almost like a publicity stunt,” Maddock said. “It also feels like she’s mocking Michiganders.”

Republicans have criticized Whitmer for making numerous national TV appearances during the pandemic in which she has criticized President Trump.

Laura Cox, the chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, has accused Whitmer of auditioning to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

Whitmer is the national co-chair of Biden’s campaign.

Whitmer denies the allegation, insisting she’s motivated by scientific data and the counsel of health professionals.

She declared a state of emergency on March 10 and announced a “stay-at-home” order March 23. Last week, she imposed the further restrictions on travel and some retail outlets while extending the order until May 1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

