https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/shock-report-top-israeli-mathematician-claims-covid-19-peaks-40-days-without-economic-lockdowns-fire-fauci-birx/

Israeli mathematician Isaac Ben-Israel

Top Israeli mathematician Isaac Ben-Israel claims the deadly COVID-19 virus peaks after around 40 days independent of the society locking down their economy or not.

A leading Israeli math Prof. compared the evolution of #COVID19 epidemics in different countries and found that the virus follows the same pattern regardless of the mitigation measurements adopted by Governments, i.e. an economic lockdown has NO effect!https://t.co/Dv2nh9hNv5 — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) April 15, 2020

The Times of Israel reported:

A prominent Israeli mathematician, analyst and former general claims simple statistical analysis demonstrates that the spread of COVID-19 peaks after about 40 days and declines to almost zero after 70 days — no matter where it strikes, and no matter what measures governments impose to try to thwart it. Prof Isaac Ben-Israel, head of the Security Studies program in Tel Aviv University and the chairman of the National Council for Research and Development, told Israel’s Channel 12 (Hebrew) Monday night that research he conducted with a fellow professor, analyzing the growth and decline of new cases in countries around the world, showed repeatedly that “there’s a set pattern” and “the numbers speak for themselves.” While he said he supports social distancing, the widespread shuttering of economies worldwide constitutes a demonstrable error in light of those statistics. In Israel’s case, he noted, about 140 people normally die every day. To have shuttered much of the economy because of a virus that is killing one or two a day is a radical error that is unnecessarily costing Israel 20% of its GDP, he charged.

TRENDING: WOW! Dr. Fauci Admits He and Dr. Birx Were the Two ‘Experts’ Who Persuaded Trump to Kill the Economy with Their Garbage Predictions of 2.2 Million Deaths!

It looks like Dr. Ben-Israel is correct.

Here is a look at several countries battling the coronavirus.

US

Sweden – economy open

Spain

Brazil – economy open

Germany

Italy

From an initial glance at the spread of coronavirus in these countries it appears Professor Ben-Israel is correct.

Italy is the only country that appears to show extended cases of the coronavirus.

If this is correct Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci should in the least be fired for destroying the US economy and millions of American lives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

