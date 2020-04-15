https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/shock-video-florida-doctors-arrested-stealing-senior-citizens-trump-flag-kids-tow/

Two Florida doctors were caught on camera stealing a senior citizen’s Trump flag with their kids in tow.

The little boy is seen begging his parents to stop.

“You’ll go to jail!” the boy said pleading with his parents to stop.

The two doctors were arrested this week and charged with criminal mischief, trespassing, larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

WKRG reported:

Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief, trespassing, larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Fraiche and Webb-Fraiche are accused of stealing the man’s flag on April 7, according to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. Ring surveillance video shows the two driving up to the man’s house on a golf cart with at least two children with them, according to deputies. The report says Fraiche and Webb-Fraiche used a ladder to take down the man’s Trump campaign flag. The man said their actions caused about $500 in damage to the base of the flagpole and the flag itself cost $200. He wished to pursue charges. Fraiche’s arrest report says he is a gynecologist with at Sacred Heart Hospital. Webb-Fraiche’s arrest report says she is a gynecologist at West Florida Hospital.

“Despicable parenting!” Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz said.

WATCH:

SHOCKING VIDEO! Physician-Parents possessed w @realDonaldTrump hatred so much that they steal a senior citizen’s Trump flag w kids in tow. The little boy is begging them to stop. Apparently two medical degrees lack the decency & common sense of a child. Despicable parenting! pic.twitter.com/nZsLA09ob6 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 14, 2020

