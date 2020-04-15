https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/stacey-abrams-group-targets-dem-lawmaker-endorsed-trump/

By Jason Hopkins

An organization purportedly formed by Stacey Abrams to help disenfranchised minority voters said it will target a Democrat who endorsed President Donald Trump.

A spokesman for Fair Fight on Wednesday confirmed that the group will work to oust Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones from office after he formally endorsed Trump’s re-election campaign. Fair Fight will be supporting Rhonda Taylor, who is challenging Jones in the Democratic primary.

“No supporter of a racist president who is actively trying to suppress the votes of eligible Americans will receive the backing of Fair Fight,” Fair Fight spokesman Seth Bringman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Bringman and asked how exactly Fair Fight will help elect Taylor, but he did not respond.

Jones — who represents Georgia’s 91st House District, a heavily Democratic district in the Atlanta suburbs — rocked his colleagues when he formally endorsed Trump on Tuesday.

The renegade Democrat credited Trump’s work for the African-American community while in office.

“President Trump is increasing his support in the Black community because people know that it was under his policies that Black Americans achieved such great success before the economy was artificially interrupted,” he said in a statement Tuesday provided by the White House.

He continued: “Black voters also appreciate the President’s unprecedented funding of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and his commitment to criminal justice reform.”

Jones said in a video posted to social media on Wednesday that he is a lifelong Democrat, but that the party left him.

“Let me be clear about one thing — I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left me,” Jones said. “But one would say, ‘Why would a black man support Donald Trump?’ I would reverse that. Why wouldn’t a black man support Donald Trump?”

Abrams, for her part, has also seen her name rise amid the 2020 chatter. Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has pledged to name a woman as his running mate, and Abrams declared her interest in the position.

A former romance novelist and state representative in Georgia, Abrams splashed onto the national scene after launching an unsuccessful gubernatorial bid during the 2018 midterms. She ultimately lost that election, with then-Georgia Secretary State Brian Kemp locking in nearly 55,000 more votes than her.

However, Abrams has since refused to formally concede the election, saying without evidence that Kemp maliciously suppressed minority and Democratic voters to emerge victorious.

Since that time, the failed gubernatorial candidate has channeled her energy toward Fair Fight, an organization she said will help promote “fair elections” across the country.

It’s not immediately clear how getting involved in Jones’s primary election bolsters election integrity.

