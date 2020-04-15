https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/streets-packed-lansing-hundreds-way-protest-tyrannical-governor-state-police-shut-exits-city-photos-video/

HUNDREDS if not THOUSANDS of Michigan citizens, business owners and conservatives are protesting today in Michigan against tyrannical governor Whitmer.

State police are reportedly shutting down exits into the city.

TRENDING: WOW! Dr. Fauci Admits He and Dr. Birx Were the Two ‘Experts’ Who Persuaded Trump to Kill the Economy with Their Garbage Predictions of 2.2 Million Deaths!

More on the police blocking exits into the city…

Here’s video from Lansing as HUNDREDS of protesters have already arrived.

WBST has livestream video of the protests today.

Protest

Michigan Conservative Coalition protests Governor Whitmer’s stay-at-home executive order: https://wsbt.com/news/coronavirus/protesters-against-stay-at-home-order-block-lansing-streets-in-operation-gridlock

Posted by WSBT-TV on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...