https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/streets-packed-lansing-hundreds-way-protest-tyrannical-governor-state-police-shut-exits-city-photos-video/

HUNDREDS if not THOUSANDS of Michigan citizens, business owners and conservatives are protesting today in Michigan against tyrannical governor Whitmer.

Massive convoy heading from Lowell to Lansing for #operationgridlock. Group is protesting @GovWhitmer extending stay-at-home order through end of April. Saying it violates their rights @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Jfc4u9odf2 — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) April 15, 2020

State police are reportedly shutting down exits into the city.

Happening in Lansing, MI This is getting big. Thousands of cars are rolling into town. State Police are closing off exits around the city. I’m proud of my state right now. pic.twitter.com/1N1wSfN0za — Reverend Calvin Barnes (@VoiceofCal) April 15, 2020

More on the police blocking exits into the city…

I heard the exits heading into downtown Lansing are being blocked off…take exit 93B and travel on Saginaw (M-43) all the way into downtown 😉. 1st Amendment Rights. #OperationGridlock #MichiganOperationGridlock #lansing — a (@Sterren22) April 15, 2020

Check out what’s happening in Lansing today over the Governor’s thoughtless actions pic.twitter.com/iWtIDCOCXz — joellesrebinski (@joellesrebinski) April 15, 2020

#OperationGridlock

The streets are packed in Lansing and yet thousands of people in their cars are still on their way!@GovWhitmer @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/vIajQMkzfN — Detmer for Congress 2020 (@DetmerMike) April 15, 2020

Here’s video from Lansing as HUNDREDS of protesters have already arrived.

Here’s some sound from the protest. It’s two hours before it’s scheduled to begin: pic.twitter.com/06V33kgyQs — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) April 15, 2020

Protestors descending in Lansing to protest @GovWhitmer‘s stay at home order. The protest was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition https://t.co/mDDC93Jd0J — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) April 15, 2020

WBST has livestream video of the protests today.

Protest Michigan Conservative Coalition protests Governor Whitmer’s stay-at-home executive order: https://wsbt.com/news/coronavirus/protesters-against-stay-at-home-order-block-lansing-streets-in-operation-gridlock Posted by WSBT-TV on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

