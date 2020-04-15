https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-answer-is-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-explains-decision-to-write-first-memoir

Publishing house Simon & Schuster announced on Tuesday that “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek will release his first memoir on July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.

The memoir, titled “The Answer Is…:Reflections On My Life,” will offer a first-hand account of his life and include his perspective and beliefs on various topics such as parenthood, marriage, philanthropy, and spirituality.

True to the “Jeopardy” brand, the name of each chapter of the 160-page memoir will be phrased in the form of a question. The memoir will also address questions he often receives, including why he decided to shave his mustache, and offer his personal insights about the success of specific “Jeopardy” champions.

According to the publisher, “for over three decades, Trebek had resisted countless appeals to write a book about his life. Yet he was moved so much by all the goodwill, he felt compelled to finally share his story.”

“I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” writes Trebek in his upcoming memoir.

Trebek revealed during a televised broadcast in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage-4 pancreatic cancer, but revealed in an optimistic tone that he planned to “beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

“Truth told, I have to, because under the terms of my contract, I have to host jeopardy for three more years,” quipped Trebek at the time. “So help me, keep the faith, and we’ll win.”

In a one-year update about his condition, Trebek said he was “happy to report” he reached the one-year survival rate for stage-4 pancreatic cancer, which is about 18%.

“There were some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days,” said Trebek. “There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on.”

“But I brushed that aside quickly, because that would have been a massive betrayal,” said Trebek, who commended the strength and resolve of his wife, Jean.

“It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as a cheerleader of sorts about the value of living and hope,” he said. “And it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”

Last year, after revealing that his cancer treatment was making miraculous progress, Trebek announced that he was having to resume chemotherapy treatment, reports Mediaite.

“My numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic,” Trebek told “Good Morning America” last year. “They said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy.’ I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again, and that’s what I’m doing.”

