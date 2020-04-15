http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/_spqEJshn10/

The season of pink has arrived.

Although the coronavirus outbreak has made it difficult to enjoy the cherry trees, it’s still possible to admire the blossoms from a safe distance, either by scrolling through online cherry trackers, strolling through a park that is still open, finding the perfect view through a closed gate, or even driving through New Jersey.

At the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, a Sakura Matsuri, or cherry blossom festival, has been an annual tradition since 1982.

But this year the garden’s 214 cherry trees will bloom without an audience. The festival, which can draw some 70,000 people over one weekend, has been canceled. The garden, closed.

“It’s sad to say, but it’s absolutely gorgeous there,” said Ronnit Bendavid-Val, the director of horticulture at the garden. “Everything holds its breath for a minute between winter and spring,” she continued, “and then there’s this explosion of spring.”

The cherry blossom season is fleeting, with most blossoms erupting and returning to dormancy within the span of a month. Most of the cherry trees at the 52-acre Brooklyn Botanic Garden, including all 76 lining the garden’s Cherry Esplanade, are Kanzan trees. “So when they bloom, they bloom all at the same time,” Ms. Bendavid-Val said.

Passers-by can catch a glimpse of several trees — most of which are hidden by a wrought-iron fence that surrounds the garden — through the Eastern Parkway entrance. The blossoms on the Cherry Esplanade can also be seen if you walk up the hill near the parking lot between the Brooklyn Museum and the garden on Washington Avenue. At the top, there is a spot to peek inside the grounds.

The garden has been updating its CherryWatch tracker daily and is planning to share videos from past festivals on April 25 and 26 — the weekend the festival was meant to take place. There are also virtual tours available on its Instagram and Facebook pages. The New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, also closed, offers a cherry tracker, too.

“It’s really amazing to hear what the garden sounds like,” said Elizabeth Reina-Longoria, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s director of marketing and communications. “You’re just hearing so many birds and nature sounds all around you that you wouldn’t necessarily hear at this time of year with lots of other people around.”

In Newark, Branch Brook Park has one of the largest collections of Japanese cherry trees in the United States.

“We always say that Branch Brook Park is the lungs of the city of Newark,” said Thomas Dougherty, chief operating officer of Care of the Park, part of the Branch Brook Park Alliance.

Sadly, Branch Brook, like the botanical gardens of New York City, is also closed. But driving through the park’s majestic display of more than 5,000 cherry trees is still an option.

Branch Brook Drive, which starts at Clifton Street in Newark and winds its way through the 360-acre park to Washington Street in neighboring Belleville, is the best route to take, said Anthony Puglisi, director of the Essex County office of public information. Stopping for photographs or to play around the trees isn’t allowed, however.

The drive provides a sense of why the 360-acre park’s $50 million renovation, completed in 2014, is a point of pride for Newark.

Conceived by Frederick Law Olmsted in 1867, Branch Brook, which opened in 1895, might not be as famous as some of Olmsted’s other feats (Manhattan’s Central Park or Brooklyn’s Prospect Park), but it offers a “quiet beauty,” said Barbara Bell Coleman, co-chair of the Branch Brook Park Alliance.

In a non-quarantine situation, the park provides an “emotional, spiritual, physical respite” for Newark residents, Ms. Coleman said. “In one area, older men are fishing. In another, people are playing bocce.”

To keep Newark locals connected with their beloved park, a new initiative called Seeds of Hope, reminiscent of Lady Bird Johnson’s 1960s-era wildflower beautification project, has been announced. Volunteers are cultivating plants at home and documenting the process online. When the park reopens, the specimens will be replanted in Branch Brook’s formal gardens.

“The idea is that, no matter where you are, you can get engaged with other people who are passionate about Branch Brook Park,” Mr. Dougherty said. “And all it offers our community.”

City spots with smaller collections of cherry blossoms include Roosevelt Island; Riverside Park between West 100th and 125th Streets on Manhattan’s Upper West Side; the reservoir in Central Park; Silver Lake Park in Staten Island; and Flushing Meadows Corona Park, around the former World’s Fair site.

The Defiant Beauty of Cherry Blossom Season

