Quarantine orders have brought out the creative side of many families who are slowly but surely tucking in to a new stay-at-home routine.

Neighbors from Rachel Smith LaComb’s block are spreading happiness around the country with a unique flash mob danced in social distance style.

Set to “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake, LaComb’s video featured residents standing outside in their yards and driveways, each taking a few lines of the famous song to choreograph as a family.

“My neighbors are good sports!” LaComb captioned the video, which quickly went viral on social media.

As the video panned down the block, adults, children and even dogs participated in the flash mob, some wearing creative costumes to get into the spirit of things.

A woman did the “sprinkler” dance while a man mowed the lawn behind her. Meanwhile, another family acted out a shark scene inspired by “Jaws.”

A cute family of eight lined up tallest to shortest to throw their arms up in the air and dance as the song’s chorus approached, delighting viewers across America.

“This just brought tears to my eyes! So heartwarming and fun!” one viewer commented on Facebook.

“From the golden retriever dancing to the grandpa mowing the lawn LMAO everybody got into it! What a great neighborhood!” another wrote.

Wifey’s video of our neighborhood quarantine dance hit 1 Million views on Facebook. She posted on Friday. Pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/Hf3xOnSDKB — Tim LaComb (@tlacomb) April 14, 2020

According to Tim LaComb, Rachel’s husband, the family lives in a Provo, Utah, neighborhood.

“Rachel got the whole neighborhood involved in a quarantine dance off,” he wrote. “Love this girl I married and our awesome neighbors.”

Many viewers praised the effort while expressing a longing to be a part of a community where parents and children were engaged with one another and coming up with fun, memorable ways to pass the time.

Other Americans have found uplifting ways to spread joy during the coronavirus pandemic, including a 93-year-old woman who went viral for her handwritten signs requesting her favorite beverage to tide her through the days.

An 11-year-old boy has been playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on his trumpet daily to lift his neighbor’s spirits, telling his parents he wanted to spread hope to those who could hear.

We know that quarantine orders will not last forever, but the memories these neighbors made together will last for a long time to come.

