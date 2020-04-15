http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2QFUnFWdU_Q/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday the net change in coronavirus hospitalizations in New York State is down.

“Total hospitalizations clicked down. Still in the 18 thousands, but it clicked down. Good news,” Cuomo said at his daily press conference on Wednesday as graphs illustrating the hospitalization statistics displayed.

Total hospitalizations declined from a peak of 18,825 on Sunday to 18,697 on Monday to 18,335 on Tuesday.

“Net change in hospitalizations down. That’s good news,” Cuomo added.

Total hospitalizations declined from a peak of 18,825 on Sunday to 18,697 on Monday to 18,335 on Tuesday. The associated “Net Change in Total Hospitalizations” chart showed a decline of 128 on Monday, April 13 (comparing Sunday to Monday) and a decline of 362 on Tuesday, April 14 (comparing Monday to Tuesday).

Significantly, the three-day average of net changes in total hospitalizations showed a decline for the first day since New York began reporting this data on March 16, when the three day average showed an increase of 91 hospitalizations per day.

Cuomo said the three-day average of net changes in hospitalizations data is more significant than single day changes in that statistic.

“Three day rolling average–because remember, any one of these days of reporting, this is a new reporting system, it’s imprecise. I wouldn’t bet the farm on any one day’s numbers. But a three day average starts to be a little more accurate,” Cuomo said.

The three-day average of net hospitalizations on Tuesday was negative 124 per day. That three-day average of net hospitalizations reached a peak of 1,294 per day on April 3.

“ICU admissions are down. That’s good news. Intubations are down. That’s very good news,” Cuomo added.

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, a persistent critic of coronavirus models, like the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) model that has consistently predicted huge projected shortages of hospital beds for coronavirus patients, was quick to point to this new data:

On Wednesday afternoon, Berenson tweeted:

The three day moving average of #COVID hospitalizations in New York just went (sharply) negative: https://t.co/caWKlVBqb4 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 15, 2020

