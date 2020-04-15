https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/wait-what-chris-cuomo-denies-trashing-his-job-and-says-he-never-meant-it

Poor Chris Cuomo. If being forced to face each day being Chirs Cuomo wasn’t enough, now, it appears that coronavirus rendered him unable to recall comments he’s made while recording a podcast. Watch the video below and enjoy Crowder explain Cuomo’s absurd admittance and denial of comments he made about his job.

