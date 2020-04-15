https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/watch-candace-owens-explains-considering-running-office-video/

Days ago, BLEXIT co-founder Candace Owens took to Twitter to announce that she is considering running for office.

Owens told BlazeTV host Glenn Beck on his radio show that she doesn’t know which elected office she plans on running for, but she is going to make an announcement soon that will be a “super surprise.”

Owens said that the dishonesty and mismanagement of Democrat governors in response to the coronavirus pandemic, such as Democrat Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut, who Owens claims lied by falsely attributing the death of an infant to COVID-19, have infuriated her to the point that she feels like she needs to run to bring about change.

According to Fox News, Owens is either considering running for a seat in the U.S. Senate or a governorship, adding that she will only run against an incumbent Democrat, not any Republicans.

Owens rose to conservative fame by co-founding the “Blexit” movement, which is an abbreviation for “Black Exit” from the Democratic party. Owens has spent years criticizing the Democrat Party for holding Black voters hostage on welfare programs that leave families dependent on the government.

The 30-year-old Owens has also been critical of Democrats for their destructive abortion policies that have led to the deaths of millions of black babies.

Click the video to watch her explain why she is considering running!

