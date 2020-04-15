http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RADy8ZLVjMA/

Radio host Steve Gruber, who attended Wednesday’s protest in Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday, sent a pointed message to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), pointing to the massive crowd of protesters in the area and reminding her that they will vote in November.

Thousands of protesters flocked to Lansing on Wednesday to protest the governor’s stringent stay-at-home orders and refusal to signal the reopening the economy. Gruber told Breitbart News that the governor is, effectively, “putting Michigan in Donald Trump’s win column again in 2020.”

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. Not in the state capital. Not in a protest,” he said, stating that there were “tens of thousands” of people in attendance.

“But you look around. People want to go back to work. They don’t want to be told whether they can do gardening, whether or not they can do a home improvement project, or whether or not they can use their boat with a motor on it or go to their cabin up north,” he said.

“They want to be Americans which is being free, and they know the COVID-19 thing is in the backslide. They were okay with it for a while,” he noted, but said it has “gone on too long.”

“The economy is destroyed,” he said.

Most people in attendance, Gruber said, have “never been to a political protest in their life.”

“You know why? They used to have jobs. They didn’t have time. Now they’ve got to go here because they don’t have job. A million Michigan residents jobless because of this whole mess,” he said, adding that the anger is building up not only in Michigan “but in Pennsylvania, in New York, in Wisconsin, across this country.”

“Right now, what Gretchen Whitmer has done, is put Michigan back in Donald Trump’s column. Look at this,” he said as protesters honked in the background. “You think these people aren’t going to vote? These people are all going to vote. Every one of these people. Every direction you look here. They’re all going to vote. Every one of them.”

“Gretchen Whitmer is putting Michigan in Donald Trump’s win column again in 2020. Congratulations governor. Look what you’ve done. Maybe time to reconsider. She won’t, but she should,” he continued, adding that residents will end up taking their chances, come May 1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

