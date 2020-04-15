http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QLXEateJYws/

On Wednesday, the WWE announced that it was releasing several on-screen talent and furloughing a portion of their workforce.

The news comes days after the State of Florida included the WWE among several sports and entertainment ventures deemed “essential.” The ruling allowed the professional wrestling organization to hold and televise events, but without fans in attendance.

“Among the more high-profile names let go were former world champion Kurt Angle, former tag team champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, former cruiserweight champion Lio Rush, former 24/7 champion Drake Maverick and former Intercontinental champion Zack Ryder,” ESPN reports. “Referee Mike Choda, who was the most-tenured referee in WWE history, having been with the company for more than 20 years, also was let go. WWE announced the cuts via a release on its website.”

The releases and furloughs are not the only cost-cutting initiatives the organization has undertaken. WWE executives are also taking a pay cut and putting a hold on construction of a new headquarters facility.

“Angle, the legendary former WWE heavyweight champion and a WWE Hall of Famer, had been working backstage as a producer since his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019,” according to ESPN. “Angle, 51, won an Olympic wrestling gold medal in 1996. He was one of WWE’s top stars from 1998 to 2006 and won the WWE heavyweight title four times.”

The WWE reasserted its commitment to running live shows during the coronavirus pandemic in a statement to ESPN:

We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.

The WWE says that the furloughs will be temporary.

