The second Obama presidential endorsement to happen this week names the incumbent, Donald Trump.

A Republican.

Earlier, former president Barack Obama, a Democrat, made a lengthy statement supporting the presumed Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, the last candidate left standing after a brutal primary season that saw some two dozen other hopefuls step aside.

But now his half-brother, the African-born Malik Obama, has endorsed Trump, just as he did in the 2016 race.

Today I Endorse and Will be Voting for President Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) in November 2020. #MAGA — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) April 15, 2020

“Today I Endorse and Will be Voting for President Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) in November 2020. #MAGA,” he wrote on social media.

Comments that followed his announcement included, “The cooler brother!” and “The lesser-known, but more real Obama.”

Another raised an obvious question, and at the same time needled Barack Obama over the controversy that erupted during his presidency over claims he was not U.S.-born, with the statement, “Can Kenyan citizens vote in US elections? I thought they could only run for US President.”

Malik Obama is Barack Obama’s older half-brother, and WND has reported on his descriptions of how his earlier relationship with Barack – they were best man at each other’s weddings – later went bad.

It was about a year ago that Malik was interviewed on “The Hidden Truth Show with Jim Breslo” and he described how Barack turned his back on him when his family needed help for a brief period – Michelle Obama was against it.

And the same thing happened when two of Malik’s children died while waiting for approval to come to the United States, he said.

“I told him, brother, you’ve got to help me out,” Malik said.

He said that while illegal immigrants entered the U.S. claiming they had a right to be there, he was “struggling to follow the legal channel.”

The relationship went from being the best man at each other’s weddings to no longer being on speaking terms, Malik said, PJ Media reported.

Malik said the falling out centered on Malik starting the Barack H. Obama Foundation, named for Barack Obama Sr.

“He said if I don’t shut it down, he is going to cut me off,” Malik said. “This was an opportunity to do something. If he were to be a part of it, it would not be an issue. It is my father’s foundation.”

Malik said at the time his brother “is a narcissist.”

“He feels like he is only one.”

Malik added that Barack Obama Sr. was never a goat-herder, as Obama claimed in his book “Dreams from My Father” and in numerous speeches.

Malik Obama, in fact, was a guest of Donald Trump during a presidential race debate in 2016.

WND reported in April 2015, in the first of a two-part series, Malik’s concerns that after Barack Obama made “a very big deal” of his African roots in his autobiographical book, “Dreams from My Father,” and in his first campaign for the White House, he cynically abandoned members of his African family.

During the 2008 campaign, photos of Malik at Barack’s wedding were circulated by media.

“Barack’s not been an honest man, as far as I’m concerned, in who he is and what he says and how he treats people,” Malik told WND at that time, noting their relationship was once “very close.”

In the second part of the series, Malik charged that Barack exploited his impoverished African family for political gain then abandoned them after reaching the White House.

