(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The number of workers claiming new unemployment benefits increased by 5.2 million last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, as the coronavirus has led to nearly enough layoffs in the past month as the total number of job gains in the economic recovery that lasted from 2009 to 2020.

Forecasters had expected that 5.46 million jobs would be lost the week ending April 11.

Over 21 million people have lost their job in the last four weeks, the jobless claims numbers show.

