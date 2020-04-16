http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hLHkiuRHDLs/

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said the Michigan protesters at the state capitol in Lansing, MI, on Wednesday who opposed the stay-at-home order issued Gov.Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) turned the event into “some sort of racist protest.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Yesterday residents of Michigan, one of the hardest-hit states, defied local distancing regulations to stage protests demanding that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ease restrictions, even chanting ‘lock her up.’ What did y’all make of this when you saw it? What about you, Sunny? Let’s start with you.”

Hostin said, “Well, I was trying to figure out why there were Confederate flags flying around during the — being waved around during this alleged protest just because I couldn’t figure out what that had to do with the coronavirus.”

She added, “I mean if you are indeed upset about the stay-at-home order, I can understand that because it is probably, I think the most restrictive in the country. People are very concerned about that. I get that. But I guess I just didn’t understand the manner within which it was done. Everybody was close together. People were getting out of their cars. They were waving the Confederate flag. I thought rather than it becoming sort of a stay-at-home order protest. It seemed to become some sort of racist protest.”

