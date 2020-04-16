https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/afghanistan-vet-nevada-steven-horsrford/2020/04/16/id/963154

When Republican strategists discuss the 17 seats they need to pick up to achieve a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, the district that inevitably comes up is Nevada’s 4th District.

Created by the Census in 2011, the 4th district, was won the following year by a liberal Democrat and then-State Senate Majority Leader Steve Horsford who is only the fourth black person to serve in the Nevada legislature since the Civil War. Being the only black congressman from the Silver State, Horsford seemed destined for a long Congressional career.

However, he was unseated in a dramatic 2014 upset. Four years later, Horsford bounced back. This year, he is considered among the most vulnerable Democrat incumbents nationwide if for no other reason than the makeup of his district.

So, it is no surprise that seven Republicans are vying for nomination to face him in the June 4 primary.

With absentee ballots set to go out to voters in the first week of May, the early Republican favorite is first time office-seeker Sam Peters. Peters is a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Afghanistan and is owner of three successful insurance agencies.

In a year when political outsiders and community leaders are in demand to run for Congress, Peters faces a group that includes businesswomen Rosalie Bingham, Randi Reed, Lisa Song Sutton, and Charles Navarro, himself a U.S. Navy veteran, and onetime staffer for former Republican Rep. Crescent Hardy.

Two other contenders who could be considered politicians are former Assemblyman Jim Marchant and Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo.

“But Sam is special and that’s why I backed him early,” former Republican National Committeeman Joe Brown told Newsmax. “He’s been a success in the private sector and served his country in uniform. Now we have some pretty attractive people in this primary, but Sam is the one who is getting endorsements from party activists. There’s a growing feeling he can go all the way and win this.”

Brown was an early backer of Jeb Bush for president in 2016, but strongly backed Donald Trump after he wrapped up the Republican nomination.

On the campaign trail, Peters draws wild cheers at party events when he calls, Trump-style, for “ending chain migration and building the wall!” But he also runs on a traditional conservative manifesto of cutting spending, cutting taxes, and reforming the healthcare system to make it more affordable and accessible.

There is little argument that the 4th district will be one of the top GOP targets in their effort to retake the House this fall and there is growing agreement among national political reporters that this is one contest they will be looking at closely.

